TRD trots out upgrades for Lexus LC

Mar 21, 2017
2018 Lexus LC 500h fitted with TRD exterior parts

The Lexus LC is more luxury cruiser than sports car, but that hasn’t stopped TRD from developing performance upgrades for the car.

TRD is one of a handful of official motorsport departments at Toyota. The others are Gazoo Racing and TMG.  

For the LC, TRD has rolled out several exterior mods. Most of these fall into the category of aerodynamic aids although there are also custom wheels. The list includes:

  • Front lip spoiler
  • Side skirts
  • Rear spoiler
  • Rear diffuser
  • 21-inch forged aluminum wheels

The aero aids certainly enhance the look of the vehicle but there’s also a performance gain to be had. TRD says the mods help improve the balance of the car as well as overall downforce. The least expensive item is the pair of side skirts which start at $975. The most expensive is the set of wheels which will set you back just over $6,000.  

TRD is currently offering the parts in Japan through Lexus dealers. Unfortunately there’s been no mention of availability in the United States.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2018 Lexus LC 500h fitted with TRD exterior parts
