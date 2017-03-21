Meet the world’s first 6.0-second Nissan GT-R





AMS Performance hasn’t been sitting idle after clocking a world-record setting 7.14-second quarter-mile time with its monstrous Nissan GT-R build. Following that record last November, AMS and driver Gidi Chamdi have done it again.

The 2,500-horsepower AMS GT-R invaded the dragstrip to go for yet another world record with the number “six” in mind. Not only did AMS and Chamdi succeed in beating the previous time, but they also took two other significant titles in the process. The GT-R rocketed down the quarter-mile in a blisteringly quick 6.93-seconds at 196.27 mph.

The official time makes the AMS GT-R the world’s first 6.0-second GT-R and first 6.0-second all-wheel-drive car. Not a bad way to claim two incredible achievements in fewer than seven seconds.

Watch the video, and you can see that thunderous cheers and applause greeted the team, as the members jumped for joy following the record-setting run. It was cathartic for the crew, as major engine issues threatened to derail the day. Not one, but two engines had problems, and a third engine was installed before making the historic pass.

When asked about the run by officials, Chamdi responded in humorous fashion, stating, “It felt slow.” Maybe 196 mph felt slow to the man who had set a half-mile record of 240.64 mph in a Lamborghini Gallardo, but it would make most of us tremble.

He went on to say he was unsure of the GTR's 6.0-second run in general after he felt the car break up a tad toward the end of the run. In the end, however, his judgement was certainly off, and AMS and Chamdi went home proud after earlier disappointments and hours of hard work.

--Sean Szymkowski