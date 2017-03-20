Genovation to fit carbon fiber wheels to electric Corvette

Mar 20, 2017
Viknesh

Genovation displays Carbon Revolution carbon fiber wheel at 2016 Big Boys Toys show

Genovation will fit its upcoming electric sports car based on the Chevrolet Corvette with carbon fiber wheels sourced from Carbon Revolution, the company said on Monday.

Carbon Revolution is the Australian firm supplying carbon fiber wheels for Ford’s GT and Mustang Shelby GT350R. The wheels bring significant weight savings, thus helping to reduce unsprung mass. They also help to reduce noise, vibration and harshness levels due to the natural damping properties of carbon fiber.

Genovation’s electric car will be called the Genovation Extreme Electric, or GXE for short. The Rockville, Maryland firm is still testing prototypes but is hopeful of starting production in 2019. The prototypes are based on the C6 Corvette but the production model will be based on the current C7 generation.

Claimed performance specs include a twin-motor drive system developing in excess of 700 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. The car is also said to be coming with 150 miles of range and a near-50:50 weight distribution. A prototype has already been clocked at 209 mph.

Genovation is currently accepting pre-orders for the GXE. The car is priced to start at $750,000 and only 75 examples will be built. Buyers will be able to choose from either a 7-speed manual or 8-speed automatic. With the money it earns, Genovation hopes to develop a more affordable, higher volume electric sports car.

