VLF teases Force 1 V10 Roadster

Mar 20, 2017
Teaser for VLF Force 1 V10 Roadster

Dodge never released an open-top version of the current Viper, and soon the car will be out of production—this time for good.

However, you’ll soon be able to purchase a car very similar to what an open-top fifth-generation Viper might have been like. The car is the VLF Force 1 V10 Roadster, the open-top version of VLF's Force 1 V10 coupe unveiled at the 2016 Detroit auto show and based on the Dodge Viper.

VLF has released a couple of teaser shots showing the Force 1 V10 Roadster being developed. The teasers show VLF design boss Henrik Fisker working on the body at the company's headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

VLF hasn’t released any additional details but expect the Force 1 V10 Roadster to feature the same mechanical package as the coupe. That means an 8.4-liter V-10 mounted up front and delivering 745 horsepower and 638 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels. As for the transmission, buyers should have the choice of a 6-speed manual or 6-speed, paddle-shifted automatic.

VLF also hasn’t mentioned a reveal date but an appearance at a major auto show is rumored to be happening soon, possibly at either the New York or Shanghai auto shows both on next month. Pricing should start at a slight premium to the $268,500 starting price of the coupe.

