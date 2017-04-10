VLF Force 1 V10 Roadster revealed in latest teasers

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Dodge never released an open-top version of the current Viper, and soon the car will be out of production—this time for good.

However, you’ll soon be able to purchase a car very similar to what an open-top fifth-generation Viper might have been like. The car is the VLF Force 1 V10 Roadster, the open-top version of VLF's Force 1 V10 coupe unveiled at the 2016 Detroit auto show and based on the Dodge Viper.

VLF has released a couple of teaser shots showing the Force 1 V10 Roadster en route to China for its world debut next week at the 2017 Shanghai auto show. They reveal what appears to be a soft-top roof.

Earlier teasers showed VLF design boss Henrik Fisker working on the body at the company's headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan. He’s one of the senior figures at VLF alongside Bob Lutz and Gilbert Villarreal.

VLF hasn’t released any additional details but expect the Force 1 V10 Roadster to feature the same mechanical package as the coupe. That means an 8.4-liter V-10 mounted up front and delivering 745 horsepower and 638 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels. As for the transmission, buyers should have the choice of a 6-speed manual or 6-speed, paddle-shifted automatic.

Pricing should start at a slight premium to the $268,500 starting price of the coupe.

We’ll have more details soon as the Shanghai auto show opens its doors on April 19. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.