Ford Explorer spy shots, Ferrari 812 Superfast driving video, Jaguar I-Pace prototype: Today’s Car News

Ferrari 812 Superfast Enlarge Photo

Ford’s Explorer will undergo a redesign next year. There’ll be a new platform and a larger footprint though the basic formula should be much the same as in past generations.

We’ve finally had a taste of Ferrari’s 812 Superfast on the move. We get to see the V-12 grand tourer tearing up a stretch of winding road, and the sights and sounds are simply stunning. Trust us, you’ll want to hit the repeat button on this video a few times.

Jaguar has released a photo of a prototype for its I-Pace electric SUV. The photo reveals some of the subtle design changes made to the original concept that we should see on the production model due next year.

2019 Ford Explorer spy shots

Ferrari 812 Superfast takes to the road

Jaguar reveals prototype for I-Pace electric SUV

Buick, Lexus top service satisfaction study, while Fiat, Land Rover bring up the rear

Ferdinand Piech looks to cut ties with family holding company that controls VW

What does a Chevy Volt do when it runs out of gas and battery charge?

2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom spy shots

California calls Trump's EPA review a 'cynical ploy', vows to fight for its emissions rules

Uber President quits after 6 months

2017 Kia Niro: gas mileage review