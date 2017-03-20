Ford Explorer spy shots, Ferrari 812 Superfast driving video, Jaguar I-Pace prototype: Today’s Car News

News
Uber President quits after 6 months Industry
3 hours ago
Ford’s Explorer will undergo a redesign next year. There’ll be a new platform and a larger footprint though the basic formula should be much the same as in past generations.
We’ve finally had a taste of Ferrari’s 812 Superfast on the move. We get to see the V-12 grand tourer tearing up a stretch of winding road, and the sights and sounds are simply stunning. Trust us, you’ll want to hit the repeat button on this video a few times.
Jaguar has released a photo of a prototype for its I-Pace electric SUV. The photo reveals some of the subtle design changes made to the original concept that we should see on the production model due next year.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
