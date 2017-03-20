Corvette-based Callaway AeroWagon pays a visit to Jay Leno’s Garage

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Four years on since Callaway announced plans for its radical shooting brake conversion for the C7 Chevrolet Corvette, a completed example has dropped by the famous garage of Jay Leno. On hand to present it is Callaway founder Reeves Callaway and his son Peter.

The conversion, which turns the Corvette into the Callaway C21 AeroWagon, is only available for the Corvette’s coupe body style and can be reversed should the owner desire. Carbon fiber is used for the panels while the rear piece is tempered safety glass that retains a defogger.

Leno is quick to notice the factory-like finish of Callaway’s work. That’s because the conversion is developed and tested to the same degree as OEM upgrades. The conversion was also developed in such a way that it doesn’t impinge on the Corvette’s removable roof panel.

After a detailed look at the car and a trip down memory lane, where Leno and Callaway senior recall some tuned Alfa Romeos, it’s time for a test drive. Note, there isn’t a standard powertrain under the hood. Callaway has installed a custom supercharger kit that boosts output to a heady 757 horsepower and 777 pound-feet of torque.

Towards the end of the video, there’s even a bit of discussion about a mid-engine Corvette. Without admitting that the car is coming, Callaway junior admits to it making a lot of sense given the competition.