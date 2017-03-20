Koenigsegg founder can track every customer vehicle from his phone





Christian von Koenigsegg had big dreams when he first began conjuring thoughts of building exclusive sports cars back in 1994. Those dreams not only included incredible performance but advanced technologies to ensure an exclusive experience available to only a handful.

It seems Koenigsegg has met both of those goals as the Swedish executive detailed the features included with the Koenigsegg owners’ app, the brainchild from his 1990s dreams, during the 2017 Geneva auto show. CarBuzz spoke with Koenigsegg and he explained, with modern technology at his disposal, owners benefit from over-the-air software updates, GPS locating services, and they are even able to check racetrack statistics and lap times. Nifty stuff.

However, the mastermind at Koenigsegg has his own personal application unavailable to anyone else, and it gives him the ability to pinpoint every single Koenigsegg the company has sold across the globe. The executive explained he doesn’t do this to act as Big Brother, but, in fact, to enhance the ownership experience even further.

"It’s technically possible to place a camera inside the vehicles and I could see the drivers, but that’d be creepy," Koenigsegg said, as the app showed several orange dots in the vicinity of him, representing owners who had assembled outside of the Geneva show.

The car locator app helps Koenigsegg learn from his customers, whether it’s through personal feedback of through the cars’ individual statistics around the globe. He and his team then comb through the data and implement improvements for owners.

Hey, if we were part of the few who could actually cash a check for more than $2 million to add a Koenigsegg to the garage, we’d expect only the finest in customer service, too. Thankfully, the Swedish man with a dream is hell bent on ensuring that is indeed the case.

