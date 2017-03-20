Porsche counts down top 5 motorsports milestones





Somehow, Porsche managed to squeeze five historical moments from its motorsports history into a video just 3 minutes 31 seconds long. We’re not complaining, though, as Porsche makes the case for each of the five quite convincingly.

The brand traces its motorsports timeline back with a little help from Marc Lieb, who was not only at the wheel of the 919 race car that won Le Mans last year, but is also a Porsche engineer these days.

Starting with the year 1986, Porsche remembers the 959, which the brand brought to Rallye Paris Dakar. Fitted with four-wheel drive and lightweight materials, a trio of 959s placed first, second, and sixth in the grueling 13,000-kilometer (8,077-mile) off-road race.

Next, we move to 1982, when Porsche had a historical outing at Le Mans with a triple victory. The Porsche 956, developed in just one year, led a one-two-three-finish at the famed endurance race. That kind of confidence must have been inspiring because, in 1983, the 956 would go on to take nine out of the top ten spots. Also in 1983, the 956 set a lap record of 6:11 at the infamous Nürburgring, a record that stands to this day. Porsche thinks it will never be bested, either.

But Porsche won’t let us forget about the 1,230-horsepower 917/30 Spyder. The car could reach a top speed of 236 mph. It caused such a ruckus at the Can-Am Series in 1973 that officials had to change the rules to keep things fair after the Porsche went on to decimate the competition.

Finally, we end our journey through Porsche motorsports in the modern era, with the 918 Spyder. On September 4, 2013, the 918 Spyder became the first street-legal vehicle to clock a lap time under seven minutes at the Nürburgring. The hybrid hypercar conquered the 12.8-mile circuit with a blisteringly quick 6:57 lap time, which remains the fourth fastest for a production vehicle nearly four years later. Who was at the wheel? The man presenting this list. Marc Lieb.

Of course, there are hundreds of other great motorsports moments for Porsche, including Lieb's win at Le Mans last year. These are the top five milestones that Porsche has identified at the moment. What else would you put on the list?

