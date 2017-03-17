McLaren 720S to get hardcore LT version

Mar 17, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2018 McLaren 720S

2018 McLaren 720S

Enlarge Photo

When McLaren laid out its Track22 strategy a year ago, the automaker said its LT designation, which debuted on the 675LT, will be morphed into a sub-brand for extra hardcore, track-focused cars.

And when asked by Car and Driver whether the latest addition to the Super Series range, the 720S, will be get getting an LT version, McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt was happy to confirm that such a car is in the pipeline.

He pointed to the 675LT’s popularity and how that car has helped establish the designation in performance circles. Of course, it goes back much further than that. LT, which stands for “Long Tail,” comes from McLaren’s F1 GTR Long Tail race car of the 1990s which featured an extended tail section designed to boost downforce.

2016 McLaren 675LT

2016 McLaren 675LT

Enlarge Photo

“We’ll certainly repeat Long Tail, and now that the LT brand is established, if we announce an LT derivative of a car, then everyone will know what to expect,” Flewitt told Car and Driver. "We’ll definitely repeat that in models going forward.”

According to Flewitt, the LT cars will benefit from sharper handling, extra power and less weight. Of course, we should also see some wild aerodynamic mods.

When asked whether the 570S from the Sports Series range will also spawn an LT version, Flewitt said the case isn’t so clear. He said a lighter, more hardcore Sports Series model made sense, though whether it would be worthy of the LT designation needs further consideration.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Kahn Design builds 'The End' edition Defender to celebrate iconic SUV's run Kahn Design builds 'The End' edition Defender to celebrate iconic SUV's run
2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy shots and video 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy shots and video
2018 BMW i3 spy shots 2018 BMW i3 spy shots
Here's how the 2017 Ruf CTR 'Yellow Bird' homage flies Here's how the 2017 Ruf CTR 'Yellow Bird' homage flies
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.