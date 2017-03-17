McLaren 720S to get hardcore LT version

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 McLaren 720S Enlarge Photo

When McLaren laid out its Track22 strategy a year ago, the automaker said its LT designation, which debuted on the 675LT, will be morphed into a sub-brand for extra hardcore, track-focused cars.

And when asked by Car and Driver whether the latest addition to the Super Series range, the 720S, will be get getting an LT version, McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt was happy to confirm that such a car is in the pipeline.

He pointed to the 675LT’s popularity and how that car has helped establish the designation in performance circles. Of course, it goes back much further than that. LT, which stands for “Long Tail,” comes from McLaren’s F1 GTR Long Tail race car of the 1990s which featured an extended tail section designed to boost downforce.

2016 McLaren 675LT Enlarge Photo

“We’ll certainly repeat Long Tail, and now that the LT brand is established, if we announce an LT derivative of a car, then everyone will know what to expect,” Flewitt told Car and Driver. "We’ll definitely repeat that in models going forward.”

According to Flewitt, the LT cars will benefit from sharper handling, extra power and less weight. Of course, we should also see some wild aerodynamic mods.

When asked whether the 570S from the Sports Series range will also spawn an LT version, Flewitt said the case isn’t so clear. He said a lighter, more hardcore Sports Series model made sense, though whether it would be worthy of the LT designation needs further consideration.