Mercedes-AMG GT 4, Hyundai Veloster N, Audi e-tron Sportback: Car News Headlines

Jun 22, 2017
Audi e-tron Sportback concept, 2017 Shanghai auto show

Audi e-tron Sportback concept, 2017 Shanghai auto show

It was unveiled in concept form at the 2017 Geneva auto show, and Mercedes-AMG is wasting no time in getting it to production. We’re talking about the GT 4 sedan, a prototype for which has been spotted carving up the Nürburgring.

Also spotted testing on the German race track was a Hyundai Veloster N. Though yet to be confirmed, the upcoming hot hatch is almost certain to be the first model from the Hyundai N performance division to be sold in the United States.

Audi has revealed the production location for its e-tron Sportback. The location is the same site where Audi will start building its e-tron electric SUV in 2018.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4 spy shots

2019 Hyundai Veloster N spy shots

Audi e-tron Sportback to join e-tron SUV at Belgian plant

Summer is here. Is your car ready for the road?

Bugatti Chiron can't go over 300 MPH because no tire can handle it

Is the latest Tesla Autopilot "smooth as silk" as Musk claims? Video shows results

Audi reveals new A8’s chassis technology

2018 Genesis G80 review

2018 Opel Insignia OPC Grand Sport spy shots

Tesla gets new Autopilot boss after just five months

