2018 McLaren 720S, 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT 4, Lucid Air: The Week In Reverse

Mar 17, 2017
2020 Mercedes-AMG GT 4 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We took a closer look at the 2018 McLaren 720S; the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT 4 has already been spotted on the road; and Lucid Motors priced the Air electric car. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Subaru decided to attempt a crazy stunt and fire its WRX STI down a bobsled run with the very skilled Mark Higgins at the wheel. The event took place in St. Moritz, Switzerland, and it was spectacular.

The new 2018 McLaren 720S was built with function as its main focus. To that end, a lot of engineering went into this supercar's aerodynamics. Between aero considerations and the need for cooling, this car has 15 air inlets. We took a look at what each one does.

Lucid Motors announced its Air electric sedan will start from a reasonable $60,000 when it goes on sale. Of course there's no factory yet, so where and when this car is going to be built are yet to be seen, but let's not get bogged down with details.

Ever wonder how the aerodynamics of the 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona compare to those of the modern Dodge Charger Hellcat? Us neither, but that didn't stop one YouTuber from answering that interesting question.

It was unveiled last week in concept form at the 2017 Geneva auto show, and Mercedes-AMG is wasting no time developing the GT 4 sedan. A prototype has already been spotted on the road undergoing testing.

