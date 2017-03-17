Pagani Huayra 'Pearl' back on the road

Mar 17, 2017
Last year Pagani unveiled a Huayra coupe whose owner had requested a number of bespoke elements including a roof-mounted scoop and split rear wing. The car was nicknamed the Pearl, and it was delivered to its lucky owner last May.

Unfortunately, within months of being delivered the car was involved in a crash on the streets of Paris. Photos of the wreckage showed that the damage was severe, though fortunately not so severe that the car couldn’t be restored.

Pagani has since completed the restoration work and presented a video showing the car back on the road. Horacio Pagani himself is shown taking it for a test drive through the hills surrounding Pagani’s plant in San Cesario sul Panaro, Italy.

Like all Huayras, the Huayra Pearl is powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V-12. It appears to also feature the exposed shifter seen on the Huayra BC, likely indicating that it has been fitted with the latter’s 7-speed automated manual transmission.

Pagani has already completed its run of Huayra coupes. The company is currently producing the Huayra Roadster which features so many modifications that weight has actually been reduced compared to the coupe, while power has been increased. And although the two cars appear similar, not a single body panel is shared between the two.

