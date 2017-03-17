Subaru WRX STI bobsled, Mercedes-AMG sedan, ‘Ghost in the Shell’ motorcycle: Car News Headlines

Mar 17, 2017
Subaru STI in St. Moritz

Subaru STI in St. Moritz

Subaru was brave enough to send one of its cars, in this case a WRX STI, down a bobsled track. And even braver still was the man behind the wheel: Isle of Man record holder Mark Higgins.

Mercedes-AMG’s sole standalone product is the GT sports car. Soon we’ll be able to add a hypercar and sedan to that list. We've just posted spy shots of the latter.

Honda was tasked with developing a futuristic motorcycle for the movie “Ghost in the Shell.” It stars in the movie as the ride of lead character Motoko Kusanagi, played by Scarlett Johansson.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

How can we make auto racing an Olympic sport? Subaru has an idea

2020 Mercedes-AMG GT 4 spy shots

Futuristic Honda motorcycle to star in ‘Ghost in the Shell

California calls Trump's EPA review a 'cynical ploy', vows to fight for its emissions rules

Kahn Design builds 'The End' edition Defender to celebrate iconic SUV's run

VW's Electrify America submits electric car charging plan to EPA, CARB: now what?

What’s in store for Opel’s future

Mid-size sedans scrapping vanilla in favor of sport

2018 BMW i3 spy shots

More details emerge on low-cost electric car from Renault Nissan for 2020

