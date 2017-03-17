2020 Mercedes-AMG GT 4 spy shots

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



It was previewed in concept form only a week ago but already the first prototypes for Mercedes-AMG’s standalone sedan are out and about.

We’re talking about the production version of AMG’s GT sedan concept that was unveiled at last week’s 2017 Geneva auto show, and judging by our latest spy shots the car will closely resemble the scintillating concept.

Look for the car, which is rumored to be called a GT 4, to go on sale in 2019. This means we’ll likely see it arrive as a 2020 model. It will be AMG’s third standalone model after the GT sports car and Project One hypercar that will have been launched by then.

The design is derived from the sexy lines of the GT sports car, although the headlights take on a more angular shape and the length of the hood has been shortened. Of course, the wheelbase has been stretched and an extra pair of doors added.

The massive rear spoiler has been tacked on to hide the true shape of the fastback profile. We only need look at the concept to gauge what the designers are planning.

Instead of utilizing a stretched version of the GT sports car’s aluminum spaceframe architecture, the sedan is more likely to ride on the MRA rear-wheel-drive architecture common to regular Mercedes-Benz models like the latest C- and E-Class. It’s possible AMG will make modifications to strengthen the architecture and perhaps reduce some weight.

Interestingly, Mercedes will be launching a new generation of its CLS around the same time that AMG’s GT 4 will be arriving, so there will be a bit of internal rivalry going on there. Other rivals will include the BMW M6 Gran Coupe and Porsche Panamera.

Look for the AMG sedan to go on sale in 2019, meaning we’ll likely see it arrive as a 2020 model.