Lexus: What's new for 2017





2017 Lexus GS F Enlarge Photo

The 2017 model year is a light one for Lexus with no new or completely redesigned models. None of the cars, SUVs, or crossovers even get a significant midcycle update.

Of course, Lexus isn't sitting on its hands. Toyota's luxury brand is prepping the all-new LC sports coupe and a completely redesigned LS flagship sedan for the 2018 model year. We've already driven the LC and found it to be almost as appealing to drive as it is to look at. The LS, which shares a modified version of the same platform, looks quite promising as well.

As we wait to get into the new LS, let's take a look at what's new for the the 2017 Lexus lineup.

2017 Lexus IS

Revised front fascia, more aggressive grille, new LED headlights, larger air intakes, and reshaped hood. Revised taillights and exhaust tips. New 18-inch wheel design for IS 350.

Lexus Safety System+ standard. Includes forward collision warning with emergency braking, lane departure prevention, intelligent high beams, and radar cruise control.

Blind spot monitors with rear cross traffic alerts available.

New 10.3-inch center screen.

Lexus Remote Touch Interface adds enter buttons and larger, leather-wrapped palm rest.

New Scout GPS link app for smartphones.

2017 Lexus RC

New black finish on base grille.

New finish on 18-inch and 19-inch wheels.

Newly available triple-beam LED headlamps.

Rear-drive RC 350 gets performance dampers standard.

Lexus Display Audio system adds Scout GPS Link app for smartphones.

2017 Lexus GS

Lexus Safety System+ standard. Includes forward collision warning with emergency braking, lane departure prevention, intelligent high beams, and radar cruise control.

Limited-slip differential optional for rear-drive GS 350.

Navigation system standard for GS 200t.

2017 Lexus LS

LS 600h hybrid model dropped.

2017 Lexus GS F

Linear Adaptive Variable Suspension newly standard. Lexus says this suspension controls damping with more precision, improves steering and roll stability, and enhances ride smoothness.

Head-up display newly optional.

2017 Lexus RC F

Scout GPS Link app for smartphones.

Standard F-performance Adaptive Variable Suspension newly standard. Lexus says this suspension controls damping with more precision, improves steering and roll stability, and enhances ride smoothness.

2017 Lexus NX

Front-drive NX Hybrid model discontinued.

Lexus Display Audio system adds Scout GPS Link app for smartphones.

Available optional 18-inch wheel design.

2017 Lexus RX

Lexus Safety System+ standard. Includes forward collision warning with emergency braking, lane departure prevention, intelligent high beams, and radar cruise control.

Rain-sensing wipers standard on RX 350.

Blind-spot monitor with rear cross traffic alerts with automatic braking standard for RX 450h.

F Sport model available with front-wheel drive this year.

2017 Lexus GX

Heated and ventilated front seats available as a stand-alone option for the base model.

Second-row captain’s chairs standard on Luxury, available for Premium models.

New optional Sport Design package includes an exclusive front bumper, front grille lower garnish, rear bumper spoiler, special exhaust tip, unique rear taillight graphic, a redesigned side mirror case, and gray metallic finish on the 18-inch split-six spoke alloy wheels.

2017 Lexus LX