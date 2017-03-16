Volvo: What’s new for 2017

Volvo has quite successfully transformed itself from a mainstream brand to a genuine alternative to established luxury brands such as Audi and BMW. It has done so via a combination of technologically-advanced vehicles, a focus on comfort, and good Swedish design.
The transformation really started with the arrival of the second-generation XC90 for 2016. Since then Volvo has added the S90 and V90 Cross Country and laid the groundwork for an onslaught of additional models. In fact, in just a couple of years, the XC90 will be the oldest model in Volvo’s lineup.
Here’s what you can expect when visiting a Volvo showroom in 2017.
2017 Volvo S60:
- Edition model with extra standard equipment added to lineup.
- Polestar model adopts supercharged and turbocharged inline-4.
2017 Volvo V60:
- Edition model with extra standard equipment added to lineup.
- Polestar model adopts supercharged and turbocharged inline-4.
2017 Volvo S90:
- New model added to lineup.
- Replaces S80 as Volvo flagship sedan.
- Comes with standard front-wheel drive and available all-wheel drive.
- Comes with standard partial self-driving system.
- Available with turbocharged inline-4 and supercharged and turbocharged inline-4.
- Available with sporty R-Design package and luxury-oriented Inscription package.
- Plug-in hybrid model to be introduced for 2018.
- Extra-plush Excellence model expected to be introduced for 2018.
2017 Volvo V90:
- Available exclusively as V90 Cross Country soft-roader for 2017.
- Regular V90 to be introduced for 2018.
- Replaces V70 and XC70.
- Comes with standard front-wheel drive and available all-wheel drive.
- Comes with standard partial self-driving system.
- Available with turbocharged inline-4 and supercharged and turbocharged inline-4.
- Available with sporty R-Design package and luxury-oriented Inscription package.
- Plug-in hybrid model to be introduced for 2018.
2017 Volvo XC90:
- T5 model with standard front-wheel drive and turbocharged inline-4 added to lineup.
- Extra-plush Excellence model added to lineup.
To find out what's new from your favorite brand, click here.
Email This Page