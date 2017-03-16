Volvo: What’s new for 2017

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country Enlarge Photo

Volvo has quite successfully transformed itself from a mainstream brand to a genuine alternative to established luxury brands such as Audi and BMW. It has done so via a combination of technologically-advanced vehicles, a focus on comfort, and good Swedish design.

The transformation really started with the arrival of the second-generation XC90 for 2016. Since then Volvo has added the S90 and V90 Cross Country and laid the groundwork for an onslaught of additional models. In fact, in just a couple of years, the XC90 will be the oldest model in Volvo’s lineup.

Here’s what you can expect when visiting a Volvo showroom in 2017.

2017 Volvo S60:

Edition model with extra standard equipment added to lineup.

Polestar model adopts supercharged and turbocharged inline-4.

2017 Volvo V60:

Edition model with extra standard equipment added to lineup.

Polestar model adopts supercharged and turbocharged inline-4.

2017 Volvo S90:

New model added to lineup.

Replaces S80 as Volvo flagship sedan.

Comes with standard front-wheel drive and available all-wheel drive.

Comes with standard partial self-driving system.

Available with turbocharged inline-4 and supercharged and turbocharged inline-4.

Available with sporty R-Design package and luxury-oriented Inscription package.

Plug-in hybrid model to be introduced for 2018.

Extra-plush Excellence model expected to be introduced for 2018.

2017 Volvo V90:

Available exclusively as V90 Cross Country soft-roader for 2017.

Regular V90 to be introduced for 2018.

Replaces V70 and XC70.

Comes with standard front-wheel drive and available all-wheel drive.

Comes with standard partial self-driving system.

Available with turbocharged inline-4 and supercharged and turbocharged inline-4.

Available with sporty R-Design package and luxury-oriented Inscription package.

Plug-in hybrid model to be introduced for 2018.

2017 Volvo XC90:

T5 model with standard front-wheel drive and turbocharged inline-4 added to lineup.

Extra-plush Excellence model added to lineup.

To find out what's new from your favorite brand, click here.