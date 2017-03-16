Volvo: What’s new for 2017

Mar 16, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country

2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country

Enlarge Photo

Volvo has quite successfully transformed itself from a mainstream brand to a genuine alternative to established luxury brands such as Audi and BMW. It has done so via a combination of technologically-advanced vehicles, a focus on comfort, and good Swedish design.

The transformation really started with the arrival of the second-generation XC90 for 2016. Since then Volvo has added the S90 and V90 Cross Country and laid the groundwork for an onslaught of additional models. In fact, in just a couple of years, the XC90 will be the oldest model in Volvo’s lineup.

Here’s what you can expect when visiting a Volvo showroom in 2017.

2017 Volvo S60:

  • Edition model with extra standard equipment added to lineup.
  • Polestar model adopts supercharged and turbocharged inline-4.

2017 Volvo V60:

  • Edition model with extra standard equipment added to lineup.
  • Polestar model adopts supercharged and turbocharged inline-4.

2017 Volvo S90:

  • New model added to lineup.
  • Replaces S80 as Volvo flagship sedan.
  • Comes with standard front-wheel drive and available all-wheel drive.
  • Comes with standard partial self-driving system.
  • Available with turbocharged inline-4 and supercharged and turbocharged inline-4.
  • Available with sporty R-Design package and luxury-oriented Inscription package.
  • Plug-in hybrid model to be introduced for 2018.
  • Extra-plush Excellence model expected to be introduced for 2018.

2017 Volvo V90:

  • Available exclusively as V90 Cross Country soft-roader for 2017.
  • Regular V90 to be introduced for 2018.
  • Replaces V70 and XC70.
  • Comes with standard front-wheel drive and available all-wheel drive.
  • Comes with standard partial self-driving system.
  • Available with turbocharged inline-4 and supercharged and turbocharged inline-4.
  • Available with sporty R-Design package and luxury-oriented Inscription package.
  • Plug-in hybrid model to be introduced for 2018.

2017 Volvo XC90:

  • T5 model with standard front-wheel drive and turbocharged inline-4 added to lineup.
  • Extra-plush Excellence model added to lineup.

To find out what's new from your favorite brand, click here.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Rimac adds power, battery capacity to Concept_One electric supercar Rimac adds power, battery capacity to Concept_One electric supercar
How can we make auto racing an Olympic sport? Subaru has an idea How can we make auto racing an Olympic sport? Subaru has an idea
Lexus UX compact crossover confirmed for production Lexus UX compact crossover confirmed for production
Torque reserve gives Dodge Demon its devilish exhaust note Torque reserve gives Dodge Demon its devilish exhaust note
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.