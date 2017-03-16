'The Fate of the Furious' music video features the Dodge Demon

Follow Joel Add to circle



Promotion for the eighth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, "The Fate of the Furious," is close to reach a boiling point as we near the movie's debut. Of course the stars of the movie aren't just the actors, but also the cars. And one car in particular will stand out more than others: the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.

We've already seen the new Demon in trailers for the explosive flick, but now we get an even closer look at the wide-body monster doing burnouts in the movie's music video. It's the silver Challenger at the start of the clip.

Editor's note – Why, back in my day, movie's didn't have music videos, they had soundtracks that you bought on a cassette after walking to Sam Goody, through a snow storm, up hill, both ways.

Dodge's been giving us a slow drip of teasers over the last few weeks, and we can expect plenty more leading up to the Demon's formal debut at the 2017 New York auto show, which, is also the week the movie arrives in theaters.

There's no question the latest installment in the franchise is ridiculous. Just watch the trailer and you'll see how insane things get. It's almost to the point of losing grasp on reality, from hacked vehicles to flying on the back of a cargo plane with a jetpack. Things don't stop there, there's even a submarine that explodes through a sheet of ice.

Just like the fifth and sixth Fast movies, Dodge plays a key role. At some level one wonders if it's just a huge commercial or sponsored ad, but it's not.

The movie hits theaters on April 14, three days after the Demon is finally unleashed on the world.