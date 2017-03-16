BMW i8 convertible, Dodge Demon torque reserve, Jaguar F-Pace SVR: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The open-top version of BMW’s i8 plug-in hybrid sports car has been spotted for the first time. The car is more of a targa than a true convertible, with its roof likely to be a removable panel that needs to be manually stowed away.

Today we learned that the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will be getting a torque reserve system. It’s a feature found on dedicated drag racers and helps the Demon get down the line faster.

Jaguar’s F-Pace is about to get a high-performance model. A prototype has just been spotted, and it’s believed to be packing a V-8.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 BMW i8 Spyder spy shots

Torque reserve gives Dodge Demon its devilish exhaust note

2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR spy shots

Trump to reconsider EPA rules but let California continue setting its own regs

Production Porsche Mission E confirmed as oft-rumored 'Pajun' sedan

Chevy Bolt EV tested by Tesla Model S owner: his assessment

New Mitsubishi Montero could be developed alongside next Nissan Armada

2017 Ford Mustang recalled to fix door handles: nearly 5,800 vehicles affected

Tesla Model S-rivaling Lucid Air to start at just $60,000

Small turbo engines get good MPG ratings; real-world use may be a different story