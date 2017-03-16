Torque reserve gives Dodge Demon its devilish exhaust note

Mar 16, 2017
Teaser for 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon debuting at 2017 New York auto show

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will be one of the meanest sounding cars on the road, and that's not only due to the car’s uprated supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V-8.

You'll notice a distinct exhaust burble in the latest teaser video. The sound is partially due to the car’s advanced torque reserve launch system which is active whenever the car is in launch mode and there's more than a 1,000 revs running.

The Demon is the first road car to feature such a system which is normally relegated to dedicated drag racers. It's designed to boost air flow through the engine prior to launch, allowing for increased supercharger rpm without torque overwhelming the brakes and spinning the rear tires.

It works by closing the bypass valve on the supercharger, known as prefilling the supercharger. It then manages fuel flow to the cylinders and changes spark timing. To manage torque, the system briefly cuts fuel flow to selected cylinders which is why you get the noticeable change in the exhaust tone.

The result is more boost pressure to get you down the line faster. It's in addition to the increased contact patch drag radials, increased weight transfer and more potent powerplant also found on the car.

It’s just a bit of extra coolness that combines to make the Demon one of the most fascinating cars around—even before it's been revealed. That reveal will be on April 11, but before then we’ll be getting a few more teaser videos and updates.

To keep track of it all, you’ll find our complete coverage at this link. Fans should also visit the website www.ifyouknowyouknow.com to view a countdown to the other videos as well as download some content—including the exhaust note as a ringtone.

HI-RES GALLERY: Teaser for 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon debuting at 2017 New York auto show
