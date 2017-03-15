Porsche picks its five best concept cars, including one stinker

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Porsche has been handing out a lot of "Top 5" accolades to itself as of late. We're not complaining, mind you, as it's brought us videos showing off the tope five rear spoilers and wings, the best noises, and the rarest road cars. Now Porsche is exploring the world of its concept vehicles, and the German automaker has five that it believes are the best it's ever created.

First, we are presented with the Type 754 of 1959. This is the predecessor to the 911 and the design elements are clear. Unmistakably a Porsche, you can see a nearly production-ready front end coupled with rear styling pieces that would also find their way into the car the world has come to know and love. Thankfully, the production car actually looked better than the concept.

Next, we move on to the 989 Concept from 1988. It was a four-door that Porsche tried to put into production, but that plan eventually failed. You can easily see where this concept led the automaker. This is the early styling design that began us on the path toward the Panamera. Porsche has had a hit on its hands with both its SUV and sedan offerings, and the 989 concept helped push Porsche in that direction.

CHECK OUT: 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS first drive review: The bargain 911

Number three on the list is a bit of an odd duck. In 2002, Porsche designers created a Cayenne Cabriolet Concept. Yes, Porsche thought about creating a Nissan Murano Cross Cabriolet-type vehicle of its own. Thankfully, Porsche did not pursue this one much further. We're going to go ahead and say this one does not belong in Porsche's top five.

The car in the second spot on the list certainly earns its place, though. It is the 918 Spyder Concept that was presented at the Geneva auto show in 2010. It looks a lot like the forward-thinking 918 production car. There are some elements that are conceptual here, but we're already dealing with a hyper exotic machine, so it's amazing in either form.

Finally, Porsche gives the number one nod to its Mission E Concept, which was unveiled at the 2015 Frankfurt auto show. This is an absolutely gorgeous glimpse into Porsche's future. We really hope that a number of styling elements found here make their way onto future production cars, and that the production version truly delivers more than 600 electric horses. We're going to see more and more electric vehicles on the street and we can only hope they'll look as good as this concept car.

Stay tuned as Porsche presents more "Top 5" videos and share them, along with our thoughts on the best from Porsche.