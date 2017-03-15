The benefits of Individual Throttle Bodies vs. a single throttle body

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Your average new car has a throttle body and an intake manifold. The engine sucks in air through the air filter before it passes through the open throttle body and into the manifold. From there, it moves into the cylinders as called upon during the combustion cycle. You'll find one throttle body and it's used to feed air to all of your cylinders. Some cars, however, are fitted with a set of throttle bodies, one for each cylinder. This is referred to an ITB or Individual Throttle Body setup.

One of the benefits of running such a setup would be that your throttle response is greatly improved. The ITBs on Vaughn Gittin, Jr.'s drift car provide immediate power and make it easier to lay down massive drifts.

Why is throttle response quicker? Because you're not dealing with the partial vacuum created by the singular throttle body and chamber between it, the intake manifold, and the cylinders. Instead, you're working with atmospheric pressure that's sitting right near the throttle body openings.

ITBs make it possible to eliminate the intake manifold entirely and improve airflow. The air is able to be sucked into the engine more efficiently, and you can shape the velocity stacks to fit your purpose. Still, you have to make sure all of your throttle bodies are working together smoothly so that air is being delivered into each cylinder when you press on your throttle pedal. A throttle cable or electric motor can usually handle that duty.

The greatest benefit we think you'll find with such a setup? The glorious noise that results from a gaggle of throttle bodies all opening up and sucking in as much air as they can.

Of course, a single throttle body has a benefit, too, and that is lower cost.

But how do the two compare when it comes to delivering all-out power? We'll let you watch the video for the answer to that one.

