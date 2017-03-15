Fire up the daydream machine and configure a McLaren 720S

Follow Jeff Add to circle



The McLaren 720S configurator tool has gone live Enlarge Photo

You're bored at work right now, aren't you? It's OK. We won't tell your boss. Put down the TPS reports and let your mind wander to thoughts about your dream garage.

There's a good chance one of the stars of that garage is the new 2018 McLaren 720S. It was recently shown for the first time in Geneva and now McLaren has put up a configurator so you can virtually build the 720S of your dreams.

If you had the funds, you'd be prepping to purchase a radically shaped super machine that can clear 200 mph and dash to 60 mph from a stop in under three seconds. You'd get a 4.0-liter V-8 engine aided by a pair of turbochargers that work together to produce 710 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque. You'd also have a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox that fires off clicks of joy with each tug, no matter which direction you're shifting.

My own 720S would be finished with the dark Cosmos paintwork on the outside. I'd add all of the various carbon fiber trim bits and then get the multi-spoke wheels in a dark trim as well. A car like this is also acceptable in some manner of bright flashy paint, but my own car would be a super stealth-mobile.

What would yours look like? You can click here to start playing and stop working. Just be ready to pick up those TPS reports again if the boss comes by for a chat.