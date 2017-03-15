Fire up the daydream machine and configure a McLaren 720S

Mar 15, 2017
Follow Jeff

The McLaren 720S configurator tool has gone live

The McLaren 720S configurator tool has gone live

Enlarge Photo

You're bored at work right now, aren't you? It's OK. We won't tell your boss. Put down the TPS reports and let your mind wander to thoughts about your dream garage.

There's a good chance one of the stars of that garage is the new 2018 McLaren 720S. It was recently shown for the first time in Geneva and now McLaren has put up a configurator so you can virtually build the 720S of your dreams.

If you had the funds, you'd be prepping to purchase a radically shaped super machine that can clear 200 mph and dash to 60 mph from a stop in under three seconds. You'd get a 4.0-liter V-8 engine aided by a pair of turbochargers that work together to produce 710 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque. You'd also have a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox that fires off clicks of joy with each tug, no matter which direction you're shifting.

My own 720S would be finished with the dark Cosmos paintwork on the outside. I'd add all of the various carbon fiber trim bits and then get the multi-spoke wheels in a dark trim as well. A car like this is also acceptable in some manner of bright flashy paint, but my own car would be a super stealth-mobile.

What would yours look like? You can click here to start playing and stop working. Just be ready to pick up those TPS reports again if the boss comes by for a chat.

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Genesis G70 spy shots 2018 Genesis G70 spy shots
Tesla Model S-rivaling Lucid Air to start at just $59,500 Tesla Model S-rivaling Lucid Air to start at just $59,500
2018 Kia Stonic spy shots 2018 Kia Stonic spy shots
Report: US-spec Buick Regal to adopt Opel Insignia Grand Sport’s fastback body Report: US-spec Buick Regal to adopt Opel Insignia Grand Sport’s fastback body
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.