Audi Q4, Genesis G70, Porsche 911 GT2: Car News Headlines

Audi TT Offroad concept, 2014 Beijing Auto Show Enlarge Photo

Audi has confirmed plans to launch a Q4 in 2019. It’s one of at least three new SUVs to be added to the automaker’s lineup. The others are the Q8 and e-tron electric SUV.

Genesis’ rival to the BMW 3-Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class has been spotted in prototype form. The upcoming sedan sports a handsome look that should lure buyers away from some of its more established rivals.

Porsche is set to reveal a new 911 GT2 later this year. We’ve just learned that the car will ditch the previous generation’s manual in favor of a dual-clutch ‘box. Rear-wheel drive will be staying, however.

