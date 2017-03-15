Audi Q4, Genesis G70, Porsche 911 GT2: Car News Headlines

Mar 15, 2017
Audi TT Offroad concept, 2014 Beijing Auto Show

Audi TT Offroad concept, 2014 Beijing Auto Show

Audi has confirmed plans to launch a Q4 in 2019. It’s one of at least three new SUVs to be added to the automaker’s lineup. The others are the Q8 and e-tron electric SUV.

Genesis’ rival to the BMW 3-Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class has been spotted in prototype form. The upcoming sedan sports a handsome look that should lure buyers away from some of its more established rivals.

Porsche is set to reveal a new 911 GT2 later this year. We’ve just learned that the car will ditch the previous generation’s manual in favor of a dual-clutch ‘box. Rear-wheel drive will be staying, however.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Audi Q4 confirmed for 2019

2018 Genesis G70 spy shots

Porsche to offer 911 GT2 with PDK only, manual as no-cost option on GT3

VW pleads guilty in U.S. over dieselgate; what's next?

Cadillac compact crossover to be an XT4, launch in Europe

Bargains surge on small, fuel-efficient sedans, hatchbacks

2018 Kia Stonic spy shots

2017 Mazda CX-5 review

BMW: What's new for 2017

EPA to reopen emission rule review; how important is this step?

