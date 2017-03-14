The Demon's toolkit: the Snap-On tools you'll get with the Dodge Demon

Mar 14, 2017

Dodge Demon Crate
The Dodge Demon is set to be shown in April at the New York auto show, but Dodge is slow-rolling information about the street-and-strip beast in the months before its reveal. The latest information? What you get in the Demon's toolkit.

As we saw in video teaser number 4, which was titled "Crate," every Demon will come with a "Demon Crate" full of tools. Now we learn that those tools will come by way of Snap-On and they will have the Demon logo. The tools will include:

  • a hydraulic floor jack
  • a cordless impact wrench with charger
  • a torque wrench
  • a tire-pressure gauge
  • a fender cover, and
  • a tool bag

In addition to those tools, Dodge says the Demon Crate will include a dozen more parts, including Direct Connection Performance Parts, matching Demon-head logo’d wheels, and the Demon Track Pack System. We're guessing that the wheels are skinny frontrunners for drag racing. The Direct Connection Performance Parts and Demon Track Pack System are also likely dragstrip-related parts meant to make the car go faster at the track. Owners would install these parts for track use, run their best times, then take them off to drive on the street again.

We'll know a lot more on April 11 when the Demon is summoned in New York by Dodge. Until then, you can check out our dedicated hub for more information on the New York auto show.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on FacebookTwitter and YouTube.

HI-RES GALLERY: Dodge Demon Crate
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Ferrari 812 Superfast says what it does, does what it says Ferrari 812 Superfast says what it does, does what it says
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter spy shots 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter spy shots
Toyota introduces 860 Special Edition of the 86, but no forced induction Toyota introduces 860 Special Edition of the 86, but no forced induction
The Demon's toolkit: the Snap-On tools you'll get with the Dodge Demon The Demon's toolkit: the Snap-On tools you'll get with the Dodge Demon
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.