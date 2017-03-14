The Demon's toolkit: the Snap-On tools you'll get with the Dodge Demon





The Dodge Demon is set to be shown in April at the New York auto show, but Dodge is slow-rolling information about the street-and-strip beast in the months before its reveal. The latest information? What you get in the Demon's toolkit.

As we saw in video teaser number 4, which was titled "Crate," every Demon will come with a "Demon Crate" full of tools. Now we learn that those tools will come by way of Snap-On and they will have the Demon logo. The tools will include:

a hydraulic floor jack

a cordless impact wrench with charger

a torque wrench

a tire-pressure gauge

a fender cover, and

a tool bag

In addition to those tools, Dodge says the Demon Crate will include a dozen more parts, including Direct Connection Performance Parts, matching Demon-head logo’d wheels, and the Demon Track Pack System. We're guessing that the wheels are skinny frontrunners for drag racing. The Direct Connection Performance Parts and Demon Track Pack System are also likely dragstrip-related parts meant to make the car go faster at the track. Owners would install these parts for track use, run their best times, then take them off to drive on the street again.

We'll know a lot more on April 11 when the Demon is summoned in New York by Dodge. Until then, you can check out our dedicated hub for more information on the New York auto show.

