Bid on the 'CHiPS' Ducati and your cash goes to a good cause

Ducati Hypermotard 821 from 'CHiPS' Enlarge Photo

There's a new "CHiPS" movie coming out and it features an updated take on our two favorite California Highway Patrol officers. Dax Shepard and Michael Peña take on the rolls of Francis Llewellyn Poncherello and Jonathan Andrew Baker.

That would be Officers Ponch and Jon to you, and the pair liked their motorcycles. In the new film, which comes out March 23, the cops have to ditch their slower, heavier patrol bikes for something with a pit more punch. Enter the Ducati Hypermotard 821. Yes, the good guys have to switch to the Italian pseudo-adventure machines in order to keep up with the bad guys.

If you like what you see, now is your chance to grab one of the bikes used during actual filming of the movie. It has also served as a marketing prop, with Dax Shepard riding the bike into Jimmy Kimmel's studio.

This bike is being auctioned off to support the charity organization PATH which works to end homelessness for individuals and families in California. It comes still wearing its light bit of police livery, and it even has a working set of lights and sirens. There's just 222 miles on the odometer and it's being reported that the bike is in excellent shape minus some basic cosmetic wear. Additionally, the tank has been signed by the film's lead actors.

Ducati have fitted a full Termignoni exhaust kit, and the bike will be delivered through a Ducati dealer in North America. If you want a chance at the 110-horsepower Hypermotard, you're going to have to put in a bid here.