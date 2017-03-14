2018 Buick Enclave teased ahead of 2017 New York auto show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for 2018 Buick Enclave debuting at 2017 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

The Enclave is the vehicle that kicked off Buick’s renaissance 10 years ago, and despite its age sales are still brimming. It’s a vehicle General Motors can’t afford to muck up, so it will be interesting to see what the automaker has in store for the Enclave’s redesign.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long as the redesigned Enclave has been confirmed for next month’s 2017 New York auto show. It will go on sale later this year, as a 2018 model, and will likely maintain the outgoing model’s $40K starting price.

The redesigned Enclave is also expected to maintain the outgoing model’s conservative styling, albeit with a sportier, slimmed down look. Signature Buick styling cues such as the waterfall grille, portholes and pontoon fenders should all remain.

A teaser sketch shows the headlight design and part of the grille.

2018 Chevrolet Traverse Enlarge Photo

The redesigned Enclave will be a twin under the skin with the redesigned Chevrolet Traverse shown for the first time at January’s 2017 Detroit auto show. Their underlying platform is a stretched version of GM’s C1XX platform which in standard size underpins the Cadillac XT5 and GMC Acadia.

Expect the redesigned Enclave to continue with a 3.6-liter V-6 and front-wheel drive as standard, with all-wheel drive offered as an option. It’s possible a turbocharged inline-4 will also be offered as an option, just like on the redesigned Traverse. The sole transmission should be be a 9-speed automatic.

Buick will present its redesigned Enclave on April 11. That’s one day before the opening press day for the N.Y. auto show. Buick will also use the show to present an upmarket version of the redesigned Enclave enhanced by the Avenir sub-brand. This will be the first Avenir model in the United States. Buick already sells a GL8 Avenir in China.

For more coverage on the N.Y. auto show, head to our dedicated hub.