2018 Buick Enclave teased ahead of 2017 New York auto show

Mar 14, 2017
Follow Viknesh

Teaser for 2018 Buick Enclave debuting at 2017 New York auto show

Teaser for 2018 Buick Enclave debuting at 2017 New York auto show

Enlarge Photo

The Enclave is the vehicle that kicked off Buick’s renaissance 10 years ago, and despite its age sales are still brimming. It’s a vehicle General Motors can’t afford to muck up, so it will be interesting to see what the automaker has in store for the Enclave’s redesign.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long as the redesigned Enclave has been confirmed for next month’s 2017 New York auto show. It will go on sale later this year, as a 2018 model, and will likely maintain the outgoing model’s $40K starting price.

The redesigned Enclave is also expected to maintain the outgoing model’s conservative styling, albeit with a sportier, slimmed down look. Signature Buick styling cues such as the waterfall grille, portholes and pontoon fenders should all remain.

A teaser sketch shows the headlight design and part of the grille.

2018 Chevrolet Traverse

2018 Chevrolet Traverse

Enlarge Photo

The redesigned Enclave will be a twin under the skin with the redesigned Chevrolet Traverse shown for the first time at January’s 2017 Detroit auto show. Their underlying platform is a stretched version of GM’s C1XX platform which in standard size underpins the Cadillac XT5 and GMC Acadia.

Expect the redesigned Enclave to continue with a 3.6-liter V-6 and front-wheel drive as standard, with all-wheel drive offered as an option. It’s possible a turbocharged inline-4 will also be offered as an option, just like on the redesigned Traverse. The sole transmission should be be a 9-speed automatic.

Buick will present its redesigned Enclave on April 11. That’s one day before the opening press day for the N.Y. auto show. Buick will also use the show to present an upmarket version of the redesigned Enclave enhanced by the Avenir sub-brand. This will be the first Avenir model in the United States. Buick already sells a GL8 Avenir in China.

For more coverage on the N.Y. auto show, head to our dedicated hub.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter spy shots 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter spy shots
2018 BMW Alpina B5 bows with 600-hp V-8, all-wheel drive 2018 BMW Alpina B5 bows with 600-hp V-8, all-wheel drive
Veteran Nissan designer Shiro Nakamura retires, replaced by Alfonso Albaisa, Karim Habib Veteran Nissan designer Shiro Nakamura retires, replaced by Alfonso Albaisa, Karim Habib
Ferrari turns 70 Ferrari turns 70
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.