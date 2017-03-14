McLaren 720S design details, Volvo electric car, BMW designer at Infiniti: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 McLaren 720S Enlarge Photo

The design of McLaren’s new 720S has proven controversial, but that’s to be expected when the concept of form following function is taken to the extremes typical of the supercar world. We’ve taken a look at why the 720S looks the way it does.

Volvo has dropped some new details on its planned electric car, including range and price details. Unfortunately, the vehicle isn’t due on the market until 2019.

Infiniti has snagged the former design boss of the BMW brand. He’s been hired to replace Infiniti’s current design boss who’s moving to the head job at Nissan.

The 2018 McLaren 720S has 15 air inlets, and here's what each one does

Volvo's electric vehicle to have 250+ miles of range, cost $35-40K

Veteran Nissan designer Shiro Nakamura retires, replaced by Alfonso Albaisa, Karim Habib

No driver's license? No problem under California's proposed self-driving car laws

2018 Buick Enclave teased ahead of 2017 New York auto show

Sales of BMW plug-in cars more than double over last year

2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter spy shots

2017 Mazda CX-5 priced from $24,985, which is the same as everyone else

Intel to buy Mobileye in $15.3B deal

Half of Norway's new car sales are now hybrids or electrics