BMW: What's new for 2017





2017 BMW 5-Series Enlarge Photo

BMW has a car, crossover, or combination of the two for every niche and several niches you never thought the automotive world might need. The brand's portfolio has expanded to so many models and variants that it's hard to keep track of them...and to research the 2017 changes for each. But fear not, for we are intrepid reporters and we are here to give you the whole scoop, at least the parts that we find important.

One change across several models is the introduction of the iDrive 5.0 infotainment system. The system now incorporates a touchscreen with pinch zoom capability, and has enhanced graphics and new subfolders. Two engines are also new. The latest generation of BMW's turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder now produces 248 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque in every model it is in, while the new B58 turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 comes in three states of tune, with horsepower ranging from 320 to 355 and torque from 330 to 369 pound-feet.

Here are the notable changes for for 2017:

BMW i brand

One day of BMW Performance Center Driving Experience is now being offered.

2017 BMW i3 94 Ah

Battery size increase from 22 to 33 kwh, with corresponding range increase from 80 to 114 miles.

Fuel tank is 25 percent larger at 2.4 versus 1.9 gallons.

Deka World interior available with dark cloth made from recycled materials.

Standard equipment now includes no-cost DC Fast ChargeNow available for two years in most markets, real-time traffic information, universal garage door opener, 19-inch wheels, and keyless access.

Optional equipment now includes sunroof and dark oak wood trim.

2017 BMW i8

New Protonic Red Edition comes with Protonic Red paint with Frozen Gray Metallic accents; NESO seats with red highlights, gray seat belts, and embossed headrests; floor mats with black leather and red stitching; and door silsl with “Protonic Red Edition” engraving.

2017 BMW 2-Series coupe and convertible

230i model replaces 228i, features new turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder.

M240i model replaces 235i, features new turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 that produces 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque

Standard equipment now includes new 17-inch wheel for 230i models, new 18-inch wheel with Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires on M240i models.

Optional equipment includes the iDrive 5.0 infotainment system with navigation.

2017 BMW 3-Series

330i model replaces 328i, features new turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder.

340i model replaces 335i for all body styles, features new turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 that produces 320 horsepower and 330 lb-ft of torque.

Optional equipment includes iDrive 5.0.

3-Series sedan and wagon

M Sport Package now standard on 340i models. Includes M Sport suspension, M Sport steering wheel, aerodynamic kit, shadowline trim, and increased top speed limiter (not on xDrive models). Sport or Luxury packages offered as no-cost options.

3-Series Gran Turismo

Standard equipment now includes matte chrome exterior trim on all 330i and 340i models, new LED headlights with LED daytime running lights and turn indicators, new LED fog lights, new rear bumper design, new rear LED taillights in L-shape, and Nappa leather steering wheel in 340i models.

Lighting package now includes LED adaptive headlights and automatic high beams.

330e iPerformance.

Standard equipment now includes new blue kidney grilles (when ordered with White, Black, Gray or Silver colors), new blue circles around BMW Roundel on the wheels, and new “i” badging behind the front fenders.

2017 BMW 4-Series coupe, convertible, and Gran Coupe

430i model replaces 328i, features new turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder.

440i model replaces 335i, features new turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 that produces 320 horsepower and 330 lb-ft of torque.

Optional equipment includes iDrive 5.0.

2017 BMW 5-Series sedan

All new and offered in 530i and 540i models with 248-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder and 335-hp turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6, respectively.

2017 BMW 6-Series coupe, convertible, and Gran Coupe

Standard equipment includes iDrive 5.0.

2017 BMW 7-Series sedan

Display Key now standard.

Optional equipment includes M Sport brakes as a stand-alone option and newly available Remote Controlled Parking.

2017 BMW Alpina B7