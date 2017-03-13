James Glickenhaus wants to create a Nürburgring lap time standard

Follow Jeff Add to circle



James Glickenhaus - Image via Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus Facebook page Enlarge Photo

James Glickenhaus brought his amazing SCG003 to Geneva. This served as the debut of the road-legal version of the race gear that Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has produced and taken to battle at events like the 24 Hours of Nürburgring. He and his team have logged many hours on the Green Hell, so they know a thing or two about the 12.8-mile circuit and the various times set by other vehicles.

It seems that Glickenhaus isn't exactly jumping for joy at the somewhat controversial record lap time logged by the Lamborghini Huracán Performante. The car didn't have stock tires, and there are questions about the legitimacy of the time, though Lamborghini has shared the telemetry data from the lap and it appears to be legitimate.

Nonetheless, Glickenhaus is calling for a method to the madness that are lap times at the 'Ring.

According to Motor1, Glickenhaus wants to see a 'Ring battle developed that will allow for accurate and verified times set on flat-out blasts around the circuit. This way there would be no questions presented when someone posts incredibly fast lap times.

Glickenhaus is calling his proposed event the Road Cup. It would be for road-going cars and it would serve as an official way of letting the world know which vehicle is truly the fastest around the 'Ring. That car, in turn, could claim it's the fastest car on the market.

We'd welcome such an event if it ever came to fruition. Having supercars do battle on what many consider to be the ultimate road course would make for some amazing footage of incredible machines doing what they do best. And it would put to rest any controversy around the times those cars achieve.