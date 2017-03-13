2018 BMW Alpina B5 bows with 600-hp V-8, all-wheel drive

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Can’t wait for BMW to launch its new M5? Well, semi-official BMW tuner Alpina has just dropped its own sledgehammer based on the latest 5-Series.

Yes, the latest 5-Series has spawned its Alpina B5 variant which once again sports a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8, 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. It’s also being offered once again in either sedan or wagon body styles.

Peak output matches the 600 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque of the previous B5’s Edition 50 model, though the lighter weight of the latest 5-Series’ CLAR platform should improve the performance and handling. Alpina quotes a 0-62 mph time of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 205 mph.

Beyond the punchy powerplant, you get all the signature Alpina styling cues as well as a cabin lined in top shelf trim options. These include Nappa leather, real wood spanning the dash, and a custom instrument cluster. You also get a custom Alpina sports steering wheel.

The previous B5 was never sold in the United States and there’s a good chance this new one won’t come, either. The reason is competition with the M5 as well as the new M550i xDrive M Performance. That’s a shame. At least we still get its B7 big brother.