Nio Eve concept, McLaren 720S, Audi S8 spy shots: Car News Headlines

See how hot a burnout gets through a thermal...
22 minutes ago
2018 BMW Alpina B5 bows with 600-hp V-8...
3 hours ago
Nio Eve concept, 2017 SXSWEnlarge Photo
There’s a new contender in the race to become the next Tesla. It’s called Nio, and on Friday the brand marked its launch in the United States with the unveiling of the Eve concept. The concept previews a self-driving electric car due on the market in 2020.
McLaren’s 720S made its debut last week at the 2017 Geneva auto show but examples of the car are already prowling U.S. roads. One was spotted on the weekend in North Carolina.
Prototypes for Audi’s next-generation S8 have been spotted for the first time. Audi isn’t expected to pull any surprises so expect a twin-turbo V-8 up front and drive going to all four wheels.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
Nio previews US-bound electric car due in 2020
McLaren 720S spotted in US
2018 Audi S8 spy shots
