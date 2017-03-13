Nio Eve concept, McLaren 720S, Audi S8 spy shots: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Nio Eve concept, 2017 SXSW Enlarge Photo

There’s a new contender in the race to become the next Tesla. It’s called Nio, and on Friday the brand marked its launch in the United States with the unveiling of the Eve concept. The concept previews a self-driving electric car due on the market in 2020.

McLaren’s 720S made its debut last week at the 2017 Geneva auto show but examples of the car are already prowling U.S. roads. One was spotted on the weekend in North Carolina.

Prototypes for Audi’s next-generation S8 have been spotted for the first time. Audi isn’t expected to pull any surprises so expect a twin-turbo V-8 up front and drive going to all four wheels.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Nio previews US-bound electric car due in 2020

McLaren 720S spotted in US

2018 Audi S8 spy shots

2017 Mazda CX-5 first drive: Better, but is that good?

Porsche engineer hints at mid-engine 911 road car

Does Range Rover Velar preview Jaguar I-Pace electric car dash?

Report: Hugh Jackman to star as Enzo Ferrari in new biopic

7 things to know about the new 2017 Mazda CX-5

2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class spy shots and video

Why I canceled my Chevy Bolt EV electric car order: a reader explains