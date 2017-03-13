Report: Hugh Jackman to star as Enzo Ferrari in new biopic

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Enzo Ferrari

Hugh Jackman will have to brush up on his Italian if a report from Hollywood rag Deadline proves accurate.

The Australian actor is reported to be portraying Enzo Ferrari in a new biopic on the Ferrari founder to be directed by Michael Mann and co-star Noomi Rapace. Christian Bale was previously tipped for the lead role.

The movie, which has been incubating for decades and was originally tied to late director Sydney Pollack, will reportedly center on the aftermath of the 1957 Mille Miglia in which one of Ferrari’s race cars careened into a crowd killing the driver, co-driver and 10 spectators. Ferrari was charged with manslaughter but prosecutors finally dropped the case in 1961 after a lengthy court battle.

Note, this is a separate movie to the one linked to Robert De Niro, which is tipped to portray Ferrari in his later life. Clint Eastwood is thought to be directing the De Niro film.

Jackman should have no trouble portraying the hot-tempered megalomaniac that Ferrari was often described as—if in doubt, just check out any of his Wolverine movies—and Mann certainly has some directing chops given his past catalog of works. In other words, auto fans can look forward to another masterpiece in the same vein as "Senna" and "Rush."