2019 Volkswagen Arteon, 2018 Volvo XC60, 2017 Ruf CTR: The Week In Reverse

2017 Ruf CTR, 2017 Geneva auto show Enlarge Photo

Volkswagen unveiled the new Arteon; Volvo took the wraps off the redesigned 2018 XC60; and Ruf surprised us all with the 2017 CTR. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We slid behind the wheel of the 2017 Mini Coutryman to determine whether it's a better BMW crossover. Recall, the Countryman is a twin under the skin with the BMW X1.

The redesigned 2019 Toyota Corolla has been spotted testing on public roads. It's still in the test mule stage, so the final design will be very different to what you see in our shots.

Volkswagen debuted the new Arteon fastback sedan at the 2017 Geneva auto show. The car is the successor to the CC and is due in the United States next year, although the Arteon name hasn't been confirmed for our market just yet.

Volvo introduced the redesigned 2018 XC60 and it looks like a slightly smaller XC90. If you've seen the XC90 you know there's absolutely nothing wrong with that.

Ruf introduced its first supercar developed completely in-house: the 2017 CTR. Billed as a homage to the original CTR Yellowbird of 1987, the new CTR is a 700-horsepower beast with retro styling and modern internals.

Infiniti hinted at a new performance sub-brand with the Q60 Project Black S concept car. It was developed with the Renault Sport Formula One team which uses Infiniti know-how for the energy recovery systems on its F1 race car.

McLaren stunned us with its new 720S. The car is the replacement for the 650S but some of its performance metrics are on par with the P1 hypercar.

Another supercar in the headlines this week was the Ferrari 812 Superfast. It's an updated version of the F12 Berlinetta with a naturally-aspirated V-12 spitting out a crazy 789 horsepower.