2017 Mini Countryman, Mercedes-AMG hypercar, Glickenhaus SCG003S: Today’s Car News

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG003S Enlarge Photo

Mini has just launched its second-generation Countryman. The newest version is a twin under the skin with BMW’s X1, and the Mini may just be the better option. Find out what it’s like in our first drive review.

The boss of Mercedes-AMG has dropped a few new details on his company’s upcoming hypercar. One of these is confirmation that the car will feature the same split turbocharger design used in the Mercedes AMG Formula One car.

James Glickenhaus has finally presented the road-going version of his SCG003 supercar. The road car features a number of mod cons to make it a bit more civil than the race car. It also picks up a twin-turbo V-8 with 800 horsepower on tap.

2017 Mini Countryman first drive review: a better BMW crossover?

Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar to feature 11,000-rpm redline, split turbo

Glickenhaus’ street-legal SCG003 debuts at Geneva auto show

Good news, bad news for Uber and its self-driving cars

Toyota Yaris GRMN debuts with supercharged engine

2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric: first drive review of 124-mile electric car

2019 Toyota Corolla spy shots

GM's Maven follows Cadillac's lead and offers monthly rentals

Tata reveals Racemo concept, forms alliance with VW Group

BMW 740e, X5 xDrive 40e: where do low-range plug-in hybrids fit in?