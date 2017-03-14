Toyota going big in Texas with ranch and private race track

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Toyota is building a ranch retreat with a race track in Texas

Toyota is in the midst of moving its North American headquarters from California to Texas.

The new facilities should prove to be a state of the art example of what you can find in the offices of a top-tier global company. That's not all that Toyota is building out in Texas, however.

As we've recently learned from the Dallas News, it seems Toyota is preparing a ranch retreat—and those grounds will also be home to a private race track.

The automaker has acquired a large parcel of land on which there's already a Texas ranch home. That home is closer to a castle since it's a 12,000-square foot mansion that features seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms. It also has a wine cellar, movie theater, and a large swimming pool. The most interesting part, however, is absolutely the freshly laid race track located right on the property grounds.

This home will serve as an executive retreat for Toyota's VIPs. We hope it will also serve as a playground for any footage of the upcoming Supra. Either way, it's clear that Toyota is diving into Texas life, and the automaker is going big with its new vacation home.