Porsche shares 5 of its most iconic rear spoilers

Porsche has been on a bit of a Top 5 kick as of late. We're not complaining, though, because it's always fun to list off an automaker's greatest hits, especially when those hits are of this caliber. Today, Porsche is taking a look at what it believes to be the cars wearing the five wildest rear wings or spoilers.

Former Porsche Race Director Norbert Singer is here to walk is through the list. Up first is the Cayman GT4 from 2016. The tail end of this racy little number features a fixed rear wing and a rear decklid spoiler. These aero bits are quite functional and they also look great. The car boasts a top speed of 183 mph and a Cd of 0.32.

Singer moves on to the unforgettable 959 of 1986 to 1993. The rear wing here was integrated into the rear bodywork. The sleek 911-based supercar had a Cd of a very slippery 0.31 and a top speed of 197 mph.

After the 959 we jump to the iconic 911 RS 2.7 that made its debut in 1972 at the Paris Motor Show. It featured the delightful ducktail, which should be an optional extra for every Porsche 911. The 911 RS 2.7 had a Cd of 0.40 and kicked off the discovery of downforce for road cars.

In the second spot we come to an unexpected model. Porsche has chosen its second-generation Panamera Turbo. It makes sense, though, as we're talking about a rear spoiler that deploys at 80 mph, a Cd of 0.29, and a top speed of 190 mph. This is a sedan with active aerodynamics. That's something you'd expect to find in high-dollar hyper cars, not sporty luxury sedans.

Finally, Porsche rolls out the big gun. This is Moby Dick, the glorious 935. That fiberglass rear wing and a Cd of 0.36 helped this beast achieve a top speed of 227 mph on the main straight at Le Mans in 1978. This is indeed a white whale, and it's a perfect way to round out this list.

