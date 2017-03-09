'The Fate of the Furious' looks too insane to watch





Guys, it might have finally happened. The "Fast and Furious" franchise may have just jumped the shark. We know, we know, that's kind of a ridiculous statement to make about a series that views the rules of physics as optional, but the latest trailer for "The Fate of the Furious" has completely released its grasp on reality. Proof? You want proof to support that statement. Fine.

Here are just a few things that happen in the three-minute spot.

Charlize Theron's villain sics a stampede of hacked vehicles on our heroes as they race through the streets of Manhattan. This might be neat, aside from two small things. First there are very real fears over car hacking. And second, most of the vehicles in the herd–including multiple taxis, an old Volvo S80, a last-gen Ford Fusion, a WK Jeep Grand Cherokee, and for some reason, an Alfa Romeo Giulietta hatchback–don't actually have an internet connection to hack. Then things get worse.

Jason Statham flies into the back of a cargo plane with a jetpack. Chris “Ludacris” Bridges celebrates the team's new tank. Vin Diesel goes all "Point Break" and fires his gun into the air after getting confronted by Michelle Rodriguez. And, oh yeah, a Soviet-era Akula-class attack sub explodes through an ice sheet, and launches torpedoes at some cars. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson diverts one...with his bare hands...into another car...while hanging out a car door...at high speed...on ice. We really can't make this up.

The "Fast and Furious" movies have never been very realistic, but "The Fate of the Furious" looks like it's on an entirely different level of silly. Check out the trailer up top. We recommend suspending your sense of disbelief now, and once again when the movie hits theaters on April 14.