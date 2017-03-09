Camaro GT4.R combines SS and ZL1 1LE elements into turnkey racer





Chevrolet's latest race car is about to hit the track. It's the Camaro GT4.R and it's a combination of a couple of our favorite Camaros, with some track prep by the Pratt & Miller race shop.

The GT4.R starts out with the body from the newly announced ZL1 1LE, and all of the dive planes and big wings that entails. Under the hood, however, it gets the Camaro SS's naturally aspirated LT1 6.2-liter V-8, here putting out about 420 horsepower.

I'm sure the race teams would love to run the ZL1's 650-horse LT4 supercharged V-8, but the rules of the various racing sanctioning bodies prohibit that much power. The 6-speed manual is also swapped for a 6-speed sequential shift transmission, and the electronic limited-slip differential gives way to an Xtrac limited-slip diff.

The Pratt & Miller shop makes quite a few more changes. At all four corners, they install Ohlins 2-way adjustable coil-overs and anti-roll bars. They swap out the electric-assist power steering for hydraulic, and they add a Bosch M4 ABS system. The 19-inch Goodyear F1 Supercar tires give way to 305 millimeter wide 18-inch Pirelli and Continental racing slicks. Of course, all excess weight is stripped away and the car comes in at just 3,150 pounds versus 3,820 for the ZL1 1LE.

The GT4.R will compete in the Pirelli World Challenge's GTS, which begins this weekend in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Blackdog Speed Shop will campaign two GT4.Rs in the GTS class. It will also run in the Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge's Grand Sport Class, which begins in May at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. The car is built to global GT4 specs, so it can run in other circuits around the world.