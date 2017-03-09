Dodge Demon Performance Pages, Airbus flying car, Infiniti Q50: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Infiniti Q50, 2017 Geneva auto show Enlarge Photo

Dodge’s latest installment in its teaser campaign for the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon reveals details about the car’s Performance Pages feature. This is a section of the infotainment system that displays and records performance data, including vital metrics such as 0-60 and quarter mile times.

Airbus recently enlisted the help of Italdesign Giugiaro to design an autonomous flying car. The resulting design is an intriguing concept where the car consists of a skateboard-style chassis for terrestrial purposes and a detachable pod with rotors attached for taking to the skies.

Infiniti has rolled out an updated version of its Q50. The range-topping option remains the Q50 Red Sport 400 equipped with a 400-horsepower twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6.

Dodge Demon infotainment system to display performance data

Airbus and Italdesign team up for a vision of future travel

2018 Infiniti Q50 gains revised looks, ProPilot self-driving tech

Marchionne: Volkswagen might buy Fiat Chrysler to protect itself

Artega Scalo Superelletra is an electric supercar designed by Touring Superleggera

Nevada treasurer, Faraday's nemesis, turns eye toward Tesla tax credit transfer

2018 Hyundai i30 Fastback spy shots

Self-driving cars will look different: for one, no man-eating grilles

Active aero, light weight make Lamborghini's Huracán Performante its baddest supercar yet

Nissan Juke concept to get e-Power series hybrid system

