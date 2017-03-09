2018 Hyundai i30 Fastback spy shots

Mar 9, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2018 Hyundai i30 Fastback spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Hyundai’s i30 hatchback, which is headed to the United States as an Elantra GT, is set to spawn a few additional body styles.

A wagon has just been added to the lineup and will be joined by a fastback sedan either late this year or early next.

The fastback, shown here in prototype form, will serve as the replacement for the previous-generation i30’s three-door body style, which Hyundai has chosen not to renew. (The three-door hatch only accounted for around 10 percent of i30 sales.)

2017 Hyundai i30

2017 Hyundai i30

Enlarge Photo

Unlike the three-door, the svelte lines of the i30 fastback may appeal to buyers typically seeking more premium options such as Mercedes-Benz’s CLA Shooting Brake or Audi’s A3 Sportback, or at least that's the intention.

Mechanically, the car will be identical to the i30 hatch. This means buyers should be able to select form a series of inline-3 and -4 engines. Front-wheel drive will be standard but all-wheel drive may be offered as an option.

Note, there’s still one more i30 variant that we’re eagerly awaiting: the so-called i30 N being developed by the Hyundai N performance division. The car is expected to come in two guises, with the more potent offering around 271 horsepower.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2018 Hyundai i30 Fastback spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Hyundai i30 Fastback spy shots 2018 Hyundai i30 Fastback spy shots
Alpine A110 is France's answer to the Alfa Romeo 4C, Porsche 718 Cayman Alpine A110 is France's answer to the Alfa Romeo 4C, Porsche 718 Cayman
Dodge Demon infotainment system to display performance data Dodge Demon infotainment system to display performance data
2018 Infiniti Q50 gains revised looks, ProPilot self-driving tech 2018 Infiniti Q50 gains revised looks, ProPilot self-driving tech
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.