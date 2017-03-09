Dodge Demon infotainment system to display performance data

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Drivers of the upcoming Dodge Challenger SRT Demon won’t need to bother with aftermarket timing equipment because the car will provide performance data via its Uconnect infotainment system. Drivers will also be able to customize performance settings via the system.

The Demon, a new version of the Challenger more powerful than even the 707-horsepower Hellcat, will debut next month at the 2017 New York auto show, and included in its infotainment system will be what Dodge calls the Performance Pages.

Here, real time info on important performance metrics will be displayed, such as reaction time, g-forces and times for 0-60 mph, 0-100 mph, eighth-mile and the quarter-mile. Drivers will also be able to get real-time displays for horsepower and torque together with gear change plotting.

The Performance Pages will also display important vitals such as supercharger intercooler coolant temperature, engine oil pressure and temperature, coolant temperature, transmission fluid temperature, intake air temperature, air-fuel ratio, boost pressure and battery voltage.

The Performance Pages will also include a data recorder so that drivers will be able to keep track of their own performance over time and use this to hone their own driving skills. The data recorder also makes it possible for drivers to keep a record of how the car performs during specific track and weather conditions.

Numerous driver-adjustable settings, too

There will also be some level of vehicle customization via the Performance Pages. According to Dodge, the driver will be able to activate a line lock, adjust the rpm for launch control, and adjust the shift program for the shift light indicator. And finally, a driving modes selector will also be included. This will feature Auto (street), Drag and Custom modes. A breakdown of each is provided below:

Auto (street) mode:

Multiple levels of engine performance

Three levels of suspension “feel and response”

Three levels of steering “feel and response”

Drag mode:

Multiple levels of engine performance

One level of transmission shifting “speed and firmness”

One level of traction control

One level of suspension “feel and response”

One level of steering “feel and response”

Custom mode:

Nearly every combination of options available in Auto or Drag can be configured in the Custom mode. For example, the driver could select Drag-level engine performance and combine this with Street-level suspension settings.

Interestingly, the latest teaser image depicts a screenshot from the Performance Pages and includes the figure “7:57.” This is a number we’ve seen in a previous teaser for the Demon and may in fact be an indication of the car’s horsepower rating.

There are five more installments in Dodge’s teaser campaign for the Demon until the car’s April 11 reveal, so you can bet many more upgrades are coming. To keep track of it all, you’ll find our complete coverage at this link. Fans should also visit the website www.ifyouknowyouknow.com to view a countdown to the other videos as well as download some content.