McLaren F1 successor, Kahn Vengeance Volante, Zenvo TS1 GT: Today’s Car News

Kahn Design WB12 Vengeance Volante Enlarge Photo

We managed to learn a few new details about a new McLaren hypercar billed as the spiritual successor to the legendary F1. We still don’t know what it will look like but we can confirm it will feature a three-seat layout and more power than the P1.

British coachbuilder Kahn Design unveiled the convertible version of its wide-body Vengeance grand tourer. Just three examples will be built—all of which no doubt have been sold.

Zenvo has unveiled its TS1 GT supercar. In addition to launching the new car, Zenvo announced a partnership with Rebellion Racing.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

McLaren F1 successor to be faster, more powerful than P1

Kahn Design Vengeance Volante debuts in Geneva, limited to 3 cars

Zenvo announces partnership with Rebellion Racing

Marchionne would still merge with General Motors, but is it the right fit?

2018 Hyundai Sonata debuts in Korea

Renault Zoe e-Sport concept at Geneva show highlights electric car performance

600-hp Pininfarina Fittipaldi EF7 track toy debuts in Geneva

Breaking: Honda ramps up efforts to repair "very dangerous" Takata inflators

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross debuts at Geneva auto show

2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid video drive review