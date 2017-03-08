Techrules Ren is an extended-range electric supercar with a central driving position

Mar 8, 2017
Follow Viknesh

Techrules Ren, 2017 Geneva auto show

The Giugiaro-designed extended-range electric supercar from Chinese startup Techrules has finally been revealed in production guise. It goes by the name Ren, and it was presented for the first time on Tuesday at the 2017 Geneva auto show.

The Ren was previewed at the Geneva auto show one year ago, back when it was still being called the GT86. The exterior has been completely revised since then and the interior now features a three-seat layout and central driving position, à la the McLaren F1.

Uniquely, access to the cabin is via a flip-up roof containing individual jet fighter-style canopies for each of the seats. Techrules says the design was chosen because of the excellent visibility it affords. The company also states that a “theatrical arrival” is guaranteed wherever your destination.

Techrules Ren, 2017 Geneva auto show

Techrules Ren, 2017 Geneva auto show

Enlarge Photo

The powertrain, however, is the real star. Three power levels are offered and is determined via the number of electric motors installed. The base setup has two electric motors, one at each of the rear wheels. The mid-range option has four electric motors, one at each of the wheels creating an all-wheel-drive system. The range-topper has six electric motors, two at each of the rear wheels and one at each of the front wheels. The six-motor setup delivers a crazy 1,287 horsepower and 1,725 pound-feet of torque.

There are also three available lithium-ion polymer battery options: 14, 25, and 32 kilowatt-hours. And customers can also choose between one or two turbines for the range-extension function. These are mounted at the rear of the car. Complicating matters even further, there are two turbine types to choose from: either a 30-kilowatt high-efficiency unit or an 80-kw higher-power unit.

So what kind of performance can owners expect? According to Techrules, the most potent version of the Ren will accelerate to 62 mph in 2.5 seconds and top out at just under 200 mph. The company is a bit iffy when it comes to fuel economy. All it states is that its powertrain is capable of delivering over 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles) of range on 80 liters (21 gallons) of fuel, depending on the vehicle it is used in, i.e. probably not a supercar.

Techrules Ren, 2017 Geneva auto show

Techrules Ren, 2017 Geneva auto show

Enlarge Photo

Techrules is currently accepting orders for the Ren and hopes to start production in early 2018. The company is keen to point out that the car’s technology, specifically its powertrain, is modular and can be used for more mainstream models, including sedans, SUVs and even compact cars.

Oh, and in case you wondering what the name signifies, Techrules tells us that Ren in Chinese tradition stands for “humanity and kindness.”

For more from the Geneva auto show, head to our dedicated hub.

HI-RES GALLERY: Techrules Ren, 2017 Geneva auto show
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

The best of an exciting Geneva auto show The best of an exciting Geneva auto show
Techrules Ren is an extended-range electric supercar with a central driving position Techrules Ren is an extended-range electric supercar with a central driving position
Mercedes-AMG unveils 603-hp 2018 E63 S wagon Mercedes-AMG unveils 603-hp 2018 E63 S wagon
2017 Honda Civic Type R video preview 2017 Honda Civic Type R video preview
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.