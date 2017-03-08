Rolls-Royce destroyed 1,000 diamonds to paint this Ghost

Mar 8, 2017

Rolls-Royce Ghost Elegance

Look, we like a fancy car as much as the next enthusiast, but Rolls-Royce might have finally taken things too far. This is an extended-wheelbase Ghost that the company has painted using the dust of 1,000 crushed, “ethically sourced” diamonds. Gents, think about that the next time your jeweler asks $2,000 for a half-carat princess cut.

Making its debut at the 2017 Geneva auto show, Rolls-Royce has dubbed this particular car the Ghost Elegance. It's a fitting title, because while we'll make fun of the absurd painting process, the effect of the Diamond Stardust finish, applied to the upper half of the Ghost, is striking. It sparkles and radiates in a way that few normal metallic paints can match. Combined with a two-tone color scheme, this Ghost stands out even among Rolls-Royces.

Despite the striking exterior, the Ghost's cabin is relatively subdued. Tuxedo Black leather is the dominant shade, though Rolls also outfitted it with a two-tone steering wheel, white leather on the center console, and stylish tartan finishes behind the rear-seat tray tables.

Rolls-Royce Ghost Elegance

Rolls-Royce Ghost Elegance

Enlarge Photo

According to Rolls-Royce, it took on the Elegance project to demonstrate just what its specialty Bespoke group is capable of. For example, to harness the diamond dust for the paint, the company's tech lab leader and his paint team spent two months studying the diamonds with a high-powered microscope, trying to figure out how light plays off the different facets.

This Ghost isn't the only Rolls-Royce Bespoke creation on the company's stand. Besides the Elegance, Rolls is showing off the Wraith Black Badge and the Dawn–Inspired By Fashion, both as a means of drawing in younger consumers and selling its well-heeled clientele on the company's customization capabilities. You can see those cars in the photo gallery above.

For more from the Geneva auto show, head to our dedicated hub.

HI-RES GALLERY: Rolls-Royce Ghost Elegance
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Audi Q8 Sport concept drops plug-in function, slashes 0-60 time Audi Q8 Sport concept drops plug-in function, slashes 0-60 time
Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid revealed with 680 horsepower Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid revealed with 680 horsepower
Lamborghini Aventador S revealed with 730 horsepower Lamborghini Aventador S revealed with 730 horsepower
Active aero, light weight make Lamborghini's Huracán Performante its baddest supercar yet Active aero, light weight make Lamborghini's Huracán Performante its baddest supercar yet
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.