Rolls-Royce destroyed 1,000 diamonds to paint this Ghost





Look, we like a fancy car as much as the next enthusiast, but Rolls-Royce might have finally taken things too far. This is an extended-wheelbase Ghost that the company has painted using the dust of 1,000 crushed, “ethically sourced” diamonds. Gents, think about that the next time your jeweler asks $2,000 for a half-carat princess cut.

Making its debut at the 2017 Geneva auto show, Rolls-Royce has dubbed this particular car the Ghost Elegance. It's a fitting title, because while we'll make fun of the absurd painting process, the effect of the Diamond Stardust finish, applied to the upper half of the Ghost, is striking. It sparkles and radiates in a way that few normal metallic paints can match. Combined with a two-tone color scheme, this Ghost stands out even among Rolls-Royces.

Despite the striking exterior, the Ghost's cabin is relatively subdued. Tuxedo Black leather is the dominant shade, though Rolls also outfitted it with a two-tone steering wheel, white leather on the center console, and stylish tartan finishes behind the rear-seat tray tables.

Rolls-Royce Ghost Elegance Enlarge Photo

According to Rolls-Royce, it took on the Elegance project to demonstrate just what its specialty Bespoke group is capable of. For example, to harness the diamond dust for the paint, the company's tech lab leader and his paint team spent two months studying the diamonds with a high-powered microscope, trying to figure out how light plays off the different facets.

This Ghost isn't the only Rolls-Royce Bespoke creation on the company's stand. Besides the Elegance, Rolls is showing off the Wraith Black Badge and the Dawn–Inspired By Fashion, both as a means of drawing in younger consumers and selling its well-heeled clientele on the company's customization capabilities. You can see those cars in the photo gallery above.

