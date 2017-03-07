2017 Honda Civic Type R, 2018 Porsche 911 GT3, 2018 Volvo XC60: Car News Headlines

Mar 7, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2018 Volvo XC60, 2017 Geneva auto show

2018 Volvo XC60, 2017 Geneva auto show

Enlarge Photo

There was plenty of action on the first day of the 2017 Geneva auto show with numerous reveals from both the mainstream makes as well as the exotics. One of the early stars was Honda’s Civic Type R, which is due in showrooms this spring.

Another sporty addition in Geneva was the updated Porsche 911 GT3. As expected, the car is equipped with a manual transmission. The dual-clutch PDK is still standard, though.

Likely to draw some of the biggest crowds is Volvo’s redesigned XC60. The XC60 is the Swedish marque’s most popular model, accounting for around 30 percent of its sales.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2017 Honda Civic Type R is here to roast some front tires

Porsche listens, reunites 911 GT3 and manual trans for 2018

2018 Volvo XC60 ups the style, tech

Alpine A110 is France's answer to the Alfa Romeo 4C, Porsche 718 Cayman

Aston Martin hypercar named Valkyrie, presented in Geneva

Aston Martin launches AMR performance sub-brand

The 2018 McLaren 720S is the second-generation supercar made by science

Spyker debuts C8 Preliator Spyder with 600-hp Koenigsegg V-8

New Audi RS 5 debuts with 450-hp twin-turbo V-6

Mercedes-AMG GT sedan arrives with 805-hp hybrid powertrain

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Alpine A110 is France's answer to the Alfa Romeo 4C, Porsche 718 Cayman Alpine A110 is France's answer to the Alfa Romeo 4C, Porsche 718 Cayman
First model from Italdesign road car division is the Zerouno supercar First model from Italdesign road car division is the Zerouno supercar
600-hp Pininfarina Fittipaldi EF7 track toy debuts in Geneva 600-hp Pininfarina Fittipaldi EF7 track toy debuts in Geneva
Spyker debuts C8 Preliator Spyder with 600-hp Koenigsegg V-8 Spyker debuts C8 Preliator Spyder with 600-hp Koenigsegg V-8
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.