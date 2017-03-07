Aston Martin launches AMR performance sub-brand

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Aston Martin has a new performance sub-brand leveraging the expertise of the Aston Martin Racing motorsport department.

The sub-brand will go by the name AMR and offer high-performance derivatives of each model in the Aston Martin lineup. Cars from AMR benefit from enhanced performance, sharper dynamics and a more powerful design language.

The first two AMR products were unveiled on Tuesday at the 2017 Geneva auto show. They include a Rapide AMR and track-only Vantage AMR Pro representing the two extremes of what’s possible from the AMR sub-brand.

The Vantage AMR Pro, to be limited to just 7 examples, gets a 500-horsepower, race-spec version of Aston Martin’s familiar 4.7-liter V-8. It also gets race-spec engine and transmission mounts as well as adjustable suspension and 19-inch center lock wheels shod with Michelin Pilot Cup 2 tires.

2017 Aston Martin Rapide AMR Enlarge Photo

Development of AMR Pro vehicles is reserved to the Q by Aston Martin personalization department, which already has extensive experience of creating extreme Aston Martins with recent projects including the Vantage GT12, Vantage GT8 and Vulcan track special. Much of the development will be handled at Aston Martin’s test center located at the Nürburgring.

The Rapide AMR is a bit more sensible though still wild next to a stock example of the svelte sedan. It gets a 592-hp version of Aston Martin’s older 5.9-liter V-12, enabling it to hit a top speed of 210 mph. It also benefits from numerous carbon fiber add-ons along with 21-inch alloy wheels and a revised grille. Aston Martin will build 210 examples of this model, the number reflecting the top speed.

Speaking in Geneva, CEO Andy Palmer explained that the decision to proceed with AMR was due to the strong demand for previous limited edition models like the aforementioned Vantage GT12 and Vantage GT8.

