Mercedes-AMG GT sedan arrives with 805-hp hybrid powertrain

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mercedes-AMG has signalled its intention to jump into the high-performance sedan market with the unveiling of the stunning GT sedan concept on Tuesday at the 2017 Geneva auto show.

Although AMG already offers tuned versions of Mercedes-Benz sedans, the GT concept heralds a standalone four-door model from the Affalterbach tuner in the same vein as its existing GT sports car and previous SLS AMG supercar.

“With the Mercedes-AMG GT concept, we are giving a preview of our third completely independently developed sports car and are extending the attractive AMG GT family to include a four-door variant,” AMG boss Tobias Moers said at the reveal.

The concept also marks the introduction of the new EQ Power+ label on an AMG model, in this case emblazoned on fender-mounted cameras replacing the side mirrors. EQ is the new electric car sub-brand of Mercedes and the EQ Power+ label signifies performance-oriented technology leveraging EQ’s know-how—it’s even used by the Mercedes AMG Formula One team for its 2017 race car. Regular Mercedes models with vehicle electrification will use an EQ Power label.

Mercedes-AMG GT concept, 2017 Geneva auto show Enlarge Photo

In the GT concept, AMG’s familiar twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 is paired with a powerful electric motor, with drive going to all four wheels. The electric motor is mounted at the rear and aids the engine during high-load situations. It’s also powerful enough to drive the car on its own, though a pure electric range isn’t mentioned. What is mentioned is the peak output of the system: 805 horsepower. This enables the svelte sedan to sprint to 60 mph in less than 3.0 seconds.

The control logic for the hybrid system borrows much from the system used by the Mercedes F1 team. As in F1, the battery is charged while the vehicle is driven in order to have the maximum amount of electrical power available for use at all times, either via brake energy regeneration or directly by the engine.

The battery itself is also like that used in F1. It’s more powerful than conventional hybrid batteries but at the same time lighter and more compact.

Other technologies featured on the concept include radiator shutters mounted in the center and side air intakes, the aforementioned camera-based side mirrors, and “nano active” optic fibers for the daytime running lights.

Mercedes-AMG GT concept, 2017 Geneva auto show Enlarge Photo

The production version of the GT concept is due before the end of the decade. It won’t be AMG’s first hybrid, though. That honor will go to the Project One hypercar that AMG will be unveil during September’s 2017 Frankfurt auto show as the culmination of the brand’s 50th anniversary celebration this year.

“The AMG GT concept, like the AMG hypercar, which we are presenting at the international motor show in Frankfurt, illustrates how we are defining performance of the future at AMG,” Moers said. “Impressive driving dynamics coupled with high efficiency, resulting from an innovative drive system tailored specifically to the vehicle segment—that is future performance made by AMG.”

Note, you don’t have to wait years for this technology. Porsche is already offering it in its Panamera, which at the Geneva auto show has gained a new hybrid option with 680 hp on tap.

For more from the Swiss show, head to our dedicated hub.