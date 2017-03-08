2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar video preview

Follow Joel Add to circle



If the Evoque is too small and the Range Rover Sport too big, there still may be a Range Rover for you. Meet the 2018 Range Rover Velar, the new small SUV member in Land Rover's luxury lineup.

The Velar shares its running gear with the Jaguar F-Pace, and some proportions, too. But it has a look that's certainly distinct, one with pretty details like hidden door handles and, if you like, a blacked-out roof. The Velar's sleek design also hints at Land Rover's next generation of vehicles, and it's a look that's certainly welcome.

The Velar is still a Land Rover, though, and that means it has to be able to handle the rough stuff. While it may not be on the same level as Land Rover's Discovery, the vehicle is available with Land Rover's top-shelf off-road driving aids. These include hill descent (Hill Descent Control) and crawl (All Terrain Progress Control) functions as well as Land Rover’s brilliant off-road driving modes selector (Terrain Response 2). The latter optimizes performance on a variety of different surfaces.

The vehicle is also equipped with LED headlights as standard and is available with air suspension and an active locking rear differential.

2018 Land rover Range Rover Velar Enlarge Photo

Inside the Velar, the dash features an uncluttered look with Land Rover's latest infotainment system which integrates two 10-inch touchscreen displays.

Base Velars will be powered by a 247-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4. Further up is a 180-hp 2.0-liter inline-4 diesel and for those wanting real speed there's a 380-hp supercharged V-6 option. No matter the engine, power is sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The Velar goes on sale later this year, priced from $50,895 with shipping. Load it up and you'll be cutting a check for over $70,000. EPA-rated fuel economy will be announced closer to the market launch.