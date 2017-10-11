2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar preview

Follow Joel Add to circle



If the Range Rover Evoque is too small and the Range Rover Sport too big, there still may be a Range Rover for you in Land Rover’s lineup: the 2018 Range Rover Velar.

Unveiled to the world in March at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the new small SUV member in Land Rover's luxury lineup is almost ready for its showroom debut, and we will be bringing you a first drive review very soon.

Underpinning the first-ever Velar is a lightweight and stiff aluminum-intensive body structure, together with double-wishbone front suspension and a multi-link setup at the rear. The wheelbase stretches 113.15 inches and inside you’ll find up to 34.4 cubic feet of storage.

The body structure is shared with the Jaguar F-Pace, and some of the proportions, too. But the Velar has a look that's certainly distinct, one with pretty details like hidden door handles and, if you like, a blacked-out roof. The Velar's sleek design also hints at Land Rover's next generation of vehicles, and it's a look that's certainly welcome.

The Velar is still a Land Rover, though, and that means it has to be able to handle the rough stuff. While it may not be on the same level as Land Rover's Discovery, the vehicle is available with Land Rover's top-shelf off-road driving aids.

These include hill descent (Hill Descent Control) and crawl (All Terrain Progress Control) functions as well as Land Rover’s brilliant off-road driving modes selector (Terrain Response 2). The latter optimizes performance on a variety of different surfaces.

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Enlarge Photo

The vehicle is also equipped with LED headlights, an 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive as standard. Air suspension and an active locking rear differential are available.

Inside the Velar, the dash features an uncluttered look with Land Rover's latest infotainment system which integrates two 10-inch touchscreen displays.

Base Velars will be powered by a 247-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4. Further up the model hierarchy will be a 180-hp 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 diesel and for those wanting real speed there will be a 380-hp 3.0-liter supercharged V-6 option. Although it’s yet to be confirmed, it also looks like Land Rover is preparing a high-performance Velar SVR. This one might feature a supercharged V-8.

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Enlarge Photo

Safety features include all the usual items. In addition to six airbags, you’ll find useful electronic driver aids such as automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and various warning systems.

The Velar goes on sale later this year, priced from $50,895, including destination. Load it up and you'll be cutting a check for over $70,000—enough to step into the Range Rover Sport.

For more on the Land Rover Range Rover Velar, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.